Audre Wisdom grows hair story into business

Entrepreneur Audre Wisdom strongly believes that if you develop healthy hair habits, your hair growth will be inevitable.

Her hair story began back in 2017, after doing the big chop and becoming a naturalista. She struggled to find appropriate products for her hair type. When they weren’t providing enough moisture, they either left her hair flaky or did more damage than good. So the 28-year-old did one better; she decided to be the change she wanted to see in the world and set her sights on making her own oils, serums and other treatments.

During her extensive research, she discovered a host of benefits from ingredients like black organic rice, cayenne oil, coconut oil, castor oil, cinnamon and rosemary, just to name a few. Putting her theories to the test, she cooked up a few hair potions in her kitchen and realised it worked pure magic on her mane. Pretty soon, friends were requesting back-up on hair dilemmas, and Wisdom was excited to go to the rescue.

“I have a particular friend who always had dandruff and after I gave her cinnamon crush treatment to use, she had little to no dandruff and her hair grew. From there, she started asking me about other products,” she told Living. Everything she made for herself, her friends would have access. Her loved ones encouraged her to branch out into a business and it wasn’t long before Grow and Glow Naturally was born.

Since launching out virtually in June of 2020 with 10 products, business has grown to almost double that line-up with an additional nine new hair treatments by the time her physical relaunch came around close to the end of the year. Her five combos so far include the cayenne oil combo, consisting of cayenne hair oil serum, citrus rice water treatment and the rosemary leave-in conditioner; the Fenugreek combo, which is inclusive of leave-in treatment, oil and hair mask; the black organic rice treatment combo of deep conditioner and treatment; the regular rice combo set with a mask and a treatment and the rosemary combo, containing leave-in treatment, oil treatment, vinegar rinse.

She also stocks twist-out moisturiser, deep conditioning moisturiser, castor oil, coconut oil, castor oil infused with peppermint essential oil, cinnamon crush treatment and the cinnamon oil treatment. She also carries an eyelash growth serum that can be used on both the eyebrows and eyelashes. “These products are all natural and are made with organic ingredients. The combos all have to be refrigerated and can go up to two weeks, while other products can last up to a month,” Wisdom explained.

The reviews received have been nothing short of warm, engaging and positive. “They’re all natural, made with organic ingredients and work for all hair types.” She spoke with great passion about the fascinating facts about these natural ingredients and took things one step further by providing weekly ‘how-to’ hair-care tips on her Instagram page. “When I started my research, I found out a lot of things about hair care and there are common mistakes that we make because we genuinely don’t know. So I try to facilitate this knowledge and educate others as best as I can,” says the teacher of French and English.

When she isn’t in the mixing lab or on a delivery run, Wisdom can be found in the classroom, shaping minds through language.

With the tagline, “If it’s good for your body, it’s good for your hair,” she is open to the idea of expanding her product line to skin care.

You can follow her on Instagram: @growglownaturally2020.