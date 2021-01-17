Mother and daughter shot dead in Olympic Gardens

A mother and daughter were shot dead in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, this morning.

They have been identified as 52-year-old Ellia Pascoe and 32-year-old Notoya Pascoe, both of Dewdney Road in Olympic Gardens.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:00 a.m., both women were at home when they were approached by a gunman who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and the women taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

