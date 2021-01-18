Reggae songbird Yvonne Sterling has died in hospital after suffering a stroke.

She succumbed this morning while being treated at the Kingston Public Hospital.

She recently returned to the spotlight after The Gleaner highlighted her plight that she had hit hard times.

Sterling’s home was severely flooded when the St Andrew community was ravaged by rains from Hurricane Eta’s outer bands last year.

A few weeks later, Sterling was singing a whole new tune having relocated and restarted her recording career, after some 30 years.

“Thank You Lord”, recorded with Richie Stephens and Little Lenny for Pot of Gold records, is her latest tune which she recorded and shot a music video for in recent weeks.

She is the singer of the hit ‘If You Love Me’ and 'Oh Jah'.

