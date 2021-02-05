Four men arrested following St Andrew robbery

The swift action of the police is being credited for the arrest of four suspected bike robbers in the Corporate Area today.

The police say one of the men is believed to be a suspect in a double murder committed in Papine, St Andrew last year.

The men’s identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police say a cross-division operation, coordinated by the Police Emergency Communication Centre, was launched after a woman was robbed in the Gardenia Avenue area of Mona Heights, St Andrew about 9:30 a.m.

She subsequently made a report to the Matilda’s Corner Police.

The police say the emergency centre, utilising Jamaica Eye resources, coordinated a response with teams in the St Andrew Central and Kingston Eastern divisions.

According to the police, less than an hour later, about 10:25 a.m., the suspects were intercepted in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3.

They say the following were seized:

· One Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

· $200,000

· Two motorcycles.

· Nine cell phones

The police are appealing to members of the public who were robbed on Friday, February 05 in Mona Heights or its environs to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-4200.

