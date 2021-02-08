No COVID deaths, 213 new infections

Fatalities from COVID-19 have not increased in the past 24 hours, as the Ministry of Health and Wellness recorded no deaths directly linked to the infectious disease.

This means the death toll from the disease remains at 358.

One new death is also under investigation, bringing the number being probed to 37.

There are 213 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of positive cases, since March last year, to 17,298.

Meanwhile, 47 more people recovered from the disease, which means 12,318 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Jamaica.

There are 4,435 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Some 159 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

