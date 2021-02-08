‘Stop it!’ - Justice minister launches broadside against ‘dog-hearted’ criminals

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has warned the soulless killers responsible for Jamaica’s spiking murder rate that they will be caught and punished for the heartache they have been causing in the country.

Chuck lamented that too many Jamaicans believe violence is the way to resolve conflicts, a problem, he argued, which was fuelling much of the murders taking place across the island.

“I send the message to the gangster and those who contemplate and want to use violence to solve problems ... violence solves nothing. In fact, violence creates more problems than solution. Those who engage in violence must appreciate that not only are they themselves victims, but they cause greater hurt, pain and injury to those on whom they inflict that violence,” the justice minister argued, further pointing out that a cycle often emerges that results in never-ending blood-letting.

Chuck was speaking at the opening of a restorative justice centre in African Gardens, in eastern St Andrew, last week.

“I say to those violence producers across Jamaica, you are causing enormous heartache. You, the violence producers, the heartless, dog-hearted individuals who create so much frustration, so much injury, stop it!,” a passionate Chuck pleaded.

Perpetrators of crime and violence often quiver when they are caught, and beg for mercy, the justice minister said as he unloaded on the criminals.

“When you are caught, and as you certainly will, eventually, you are like a lamb. I see you in court, I see you in the prisons, and you always say it’s the other side,” Chuck said.

He said those in conflict can use the restorative justice centre to resolve their disputes, instead of turning to violence.

“This centre must be used to sensitise the whole community on restorative justice; on how when they have difficulties, they can come to this centre and talk about it rather than engaging the contract killer or engage the violence producer to hurt the person you alleged to have caused you some harm,” Chuck urged.

The August Town facility brings to 18 the number of restorative justice centres across the island, which are serving citizens at the community level.