Police say Kalina Collier faked kidnapping

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising members of the public to dismiss as rumour information that has been circulated via social and other media that Kalina Collier, an American, was kidnapped in Jamaica.

Collier, a Jetblue Airways stewardess, reported that she was being held hostage in Jamaica. She is expected to depart the island later today, after being quarantined for 14 days owing to a positive COVID-19 test result.

In a statement issued today, the JCF said on arrival in Jamaica, Collier, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, was placed in isolation.

This is in keeping with Jamaica’s COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The Police say Collier remains in isolation and awaits medical clearance to be able to travel back home.

According to the JCF, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the local police have been in contact with Collier’s mother, who subsequently arrived in Jamaica.

The police say they visited Collier on Saturday, February 13 and that she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger.

The Police are therefore warning people to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law.

