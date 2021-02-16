JetBlue fires Kalina Collier

American stewardess Kalina Collier, who reported that she was being held hostage in Jamaica after testing positive for COVID-19, has been fired from her job at JetBlue Airways.

"After an investigation, the crewmember in question is no longer with JetBlue. We continue to offer our apologies for the frustration and concern this incident has caused and reiterate our confidence in the health protocols Jamaica has put in place," said Derek Dombrowski, Manager, Corporate Communications in a statement a short while ago.

JetBlue announced yesterday that it was launching an investigation into Collier's actions.

Earlier today, Dombrowski, in a statement on behalf of the airline, apologised to the Goverment of Jamaica.

"We deeply apologise to the people of Jamaica and the Jamaican government for the concern and frustration this incident has caused,” he said.

Collier arrived in Jamaica on January 28 and was scheduled to depart on February 1.

On Saturday, January 30, Collier did an antigen test that returned a positive result; another test an hour later was negative.

Owing to the uncertainty surrounding the two tests, the Ministry of Health and Wellness recommended a PCR test on February 2, which came back positive.

She was given a 14-day quarantine order by the health ministry.

Moreover, US COVID-19 protocols would not allow her entry into the country with a positive result.

Collier made headlines after convincing social media influencers, including Amanda Seales, an US activist, that she was being held against her will.

Her claims were disputed by the police, health officials as well as hotel officials.

Collier departed Jamaica on Sunday.

