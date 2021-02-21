Greta Bogues passes

Private sector professionals have been reacting to news about the death of Greta Bogues, the former chief executive officer of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

She died earlier today. Her death was confirmed by president of the PSOJ, Keith Duncan, who was unable to provide further details.

Marcia Forbes founder of Phase Three Productions noted her contributions to the private sector.

"The bad news just doesn’t stop. Another Jamaican woman who has contributed so much, now gone," she said on Twitter this afternoon.

President of the First Global Bank Mariame McIntosh Robinson also called the news distressing.

Bogues also served J. Wray and Nephew as senior director of corporate affairs and external communication.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.