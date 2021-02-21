Investigators probing plane crash in The Bahamas

Investigations are continuing into a plane crash in waters off North Cat Cay in The Bahamas yesterday afternoon. Three people were on board.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) in The Bahamas says the three people were transported to Grand Bahama for medical evaluation. However, the seriousness of their conditions was not disclosed.

According to AAIA, officials received information about a downed plane near Cat Cay shortly before 2:00 p.m. (local time) yesterday.

Preliminary information revealed that a single engine Piper PA28 aircraft, with United States registration, had an engine malfunction, shortly after leaving Cat Cay with three people on board en route to Grand Bahama International Airport.

