Reggae icon Bunny Wailer has died

Jamaican reggae legend Bunny Wailer has died.

Wailer passed away this morning at the Medical Associates Hospital in St Andrew.

He was 73.

Bunny, whose real name is Neville O'Riley Livingston, was the last living member of the reggae group, The Wailers, which comprised Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

