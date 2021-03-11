Corporate Hands | JIFS provides grant for banking student

The Jamaica Institute for Financial Services (JIFS), in collaboration with The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus Banking League, a student-led organisation, provides an annual education grant to a student in the Faculty of Social Sciences. Here, the 2020-2021 recipient of the grant, Matthew Baker (second left), receives his award of $50,000 from Jerome Griffiths, JIFS council chair. Sharing in the presentation are Darlene Jones (right), executive director, JIFS, and Shamar McGrowder, president, UWI Banking League.