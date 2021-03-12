Five more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 480.

The deceased are:

* A 64-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 56-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 61-year-old man from Hanover

* A 41-year-old male from Westmoreland, whose death was under investigation

* An 84-year-old man from St James, whose death was under investigation

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 55.

Meanwhile, there were 419 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 98 years, pushing the total to 29,387 with 13,763 being active.

Of the new cases, 239 are males and 180 are females.

In the meantime, there were 132 more recoveries, increasing the total to 14,912.

Some 309 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and 43 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 20,367 are at home.

