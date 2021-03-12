Saturday operations for select tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will open select tax offices on Saturdays for the next few weeks to facilitate taxpayers as the end of the fiscal year draws closer.

The participating offices are:

* Montego Bay

* Mandeville

* St Andrew

* Savanna-La-Mar

* St Ann’s Bay

TAJ says the system will be in place from March 13 to April 24 and that the offices will operate between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Portmore tax office will continue its regular Saturday, opening between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Taxpayers will be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions, including processing motor vehicle documents, paying property taxes and traffic ticket fines, applying for a taxpayer registration number (TRN), and dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver’s licence.

However, audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operation.

Persons are urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel, wear a mask, sanitise their hands, and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.

The necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients will also be observed during the Saturday openings.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.