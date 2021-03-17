Vaccine management software coming

The Government is partnering with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the deployment of vaccination management system software with a registration and scheduling module that will make the process of registration seamless.

The digital health platform, which is slated to become operational in early April, will be accessed through the websites of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the regional health authorities or through a call centre that will manage the process of setting appointments for persons to be vaccinated.

This partnership was formalised during a virtual signing ceremony on March 16.

During the ceremony, the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI) handed over 400 tablet computers and other devices that will be used in the registration process at the vaccination sites across the island.

In his address, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said the partnership is a boost to the Government’s vaccination plan, which has been operational for less than a week.

He said in very short order, persons will be able to make appointments and to know when they will be able to receive their vaccination.

“It is a question that many persons are asking and I say, hold a bit; up to this point we have been focusing on targeted groups. We already know where they are – healthcare workers, JCF and JDF. As we expand to the over-60s, then we need this system. The system will be available through phone, website or otherwise, so that we catch everyone. I say to persons, I know you are anxious but just give it some time,” the minister said.

UNICEF Jamaica Country Representative Mariko Kagoshima said the digital health platform will support the efficient and equitable roll-out of the vaccination efforts.

“The digital health platform will facilitate the pre-registration for vaccination according to the prioritisation set by the Government, notification of vaccination to the users, collection of critical vaccination data by individual and demographic grouping, and reporting capability of real-time analysis of aggregated data, along with record-keeping of vaccines given to [an] individual recipient,” she said.

VACCINE ADMINISTRATION PLATFORM

Meanwhile, Tufton thanked the private sector for the critical role they are playing in providing financing and technical assistance to the ministry towards the implementation of the comprehensive vaccine administration platform and the training of personnel in the use of the platform.

“A key component to persons being vaccinated in a timely and efficient manner is the use of the technology to manage the registration process at the vaccination sites across the island,” he noted.

“Again, our thanks to the private sector vaccination initiative for its donation of not only the 400 tablets but the supporting services that accompany the donation, [including] keyboard, cases and screen protectors valued at some $11 million,” he said.

Chairman of the oversight committee, PSVI, Christopher Zacca, said the system will be installed on the devices prior to delivery.

“The initiative will also facilitate the training of personnel on the use of the platform. These contributions are part of the PSVI commitment to mobilise resources and increase the velocity and penetration of vaccinations in the country,” he said.

Head of the Logistics and Operations Committee, PSVI, Peter Melhado, said the partnership is critical in returning Jamaica to normality.

Tufton said by the time the country receives the additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, “we would have had the platform in place to make an efficient administration of the vaccines”.

He said the mandate of the Government remains to identify and source four million doses of vaccines by March 2022, which is expected to inoculate 65 per cent of the population.

Jamaica has, so far, received 64,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to facilitate the roll-out of the country’s vaccination programme, which got under way on Wednesday, March 10.