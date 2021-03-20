BVI to reopen cruise ship ports in June

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is to reopen its cruise ship ports in another three months.

In a statement, the BVI Ports Authority (BVIPA) said the government has approved the arrival of cruise vessels with fully vaccinated passengers and crew.

“One of [the] first expected passenger cruise calls to the territory will be the Celebrity Millennium of Royal Caribbean Celebrity Cruises starting June 2021 home-porting out of St Maarten. The regional itinerary includes stops to Tortola, St Lucia and Barbados,” the BVIPA stated.

The acting managing director of the Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard, said the BVIPA is excited to be part of the new regional itinerary.

She said although the cruise experience will be “different than it was pre-pandemic”, the BVIPA is committed to providing its cruise partners and their guests with a safe and enjoyable cruise stop.

“The BVIPA and The Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park (CBRTPP) teams will be working diligently with the Ministry of Health and Social Development, BVI Tourist Board, local cruise agents, and the cruise lines desiring to call to ensure a healthy return to cruising for the territory,” the ports authority added.

Cruise pier operations have been halted for more than a year due to the pandemic.

