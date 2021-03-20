Sat | Mar 20, 2021

Five more COVID deaths, 695 additional infections

Published:Saturday | March 20, 2021 | 11:24 AM

Jamaica Friday reported five new COVID deaths pushing the tally to 524.

Four other deaths are under probe.

In the meantime, there were 695 new cases.

Total infections: 34,665
Active cases: 17,958
Samples tested: 3,192 (1,382 - Antigen)
Hospitalised: 385
Moderately ill: 48
Critical: 30
Recovered: 129

Deaths
59-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
71-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
75-year-old man from St Elizabeth
60-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

New cases
Clarendon - 44
Hanover - 19 
Kingston and St Andrew - 207 
Manchester - 4 
Portland - 2
St. Ann - 81
St Catherine - 135
St Elizabeth - 27 
St. James - 81 
St. Mary - 16
St. Thomas - 39 
Trelawny - 22 
Westmoreland - 18 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.