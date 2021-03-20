Five more COVID deaths, 695 additional infections

Jamaica Friday reported five new COVID deaths pushing the tally to 524.

Four other deaths are under probe.

In the meantime, there were 695 new cases.

Total infections: 34,665

Active cases: 17,958

Samples tested: 3,192 (1,382 - Antigen)

Hospitalised: 385

Moderately ill: 48

Critical: 30

Recovered: 129

Deaths

59-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

71-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

60-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

New cases

Clarendon - 44

Hanover - 19

Kingston and St Andrew - 207

Manchester - 4

Portland - 2

St. Ann - 81

St Catherine - 135

St Elizabeth - 27

St. James - 81

St. Mary - 16

St. Thomas - 39

Trelawny - 22

Westmoreland - 18

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.