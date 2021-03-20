Five more COVID deaths, 695 additional infections
Jamaica Friday reported five new COVID deaths pushing the tally to 524.
Four other deaths are under probe.
In the meantime, there were 695 new cases.
Total infections: 34,665
Active cases: 17,958
Samples tested: 3,192 (1,382 - Antigen)
Hospitalised: 385
Moderately ill: 48
Critical: 30
Recovered: 129
Deaths
59-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
71-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
75-year-old man from St Elizabeth
60-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
New cases
Clarendon - 44
Hanover - 19
Kingston and St Andrew - 207
Manchester - 4
Portland - 2
St. Ann - 81
St Catherine - 135
St Elizabeth - 27
St. James - 81
St. Mary - 16
St. Thomas - 39
Trelawny - 22
Westmoreland - 18
