Rifles seized during early morning operation in St James

Two AK47 rifles and an M16 rifle seized during a major operation by the security forces in Norwood, St James this morning.
Three high-powered weapons were recovered by the security forces during a major operation in Norwood, St James earl this morning, The Gleaner has been informed. 

The team, comprising members of the police force, the military, as well as the Caribbean Search Centre, seized two AK47 rifles, and an M16 rifle along with several rounds of ammunition. 

The operation began about 5:00 a.m. this morning, The Gleaner understands. 

