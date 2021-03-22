Two more sentenced for Tamara Geddes’ murder

WESTERN BUREAU:

Another two of the six persons implicated in the 2020 contract killing of Tamara Geddes, who was shot dead at her home in Reserve district, Trelawny, were sent to prison when the case against them concluded in the Home Circuit Court last week.

The men, 55-year-old Owen Irving, who pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to murder, and 33-year-old Tashana Young, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder, were sentenced to 20 years and five years, respectively.

Irving and Young joined the deceased woman’s sister, 40-year-old Nadeen Geddes, as the persons who have been slapped with prison time. She was sentenced to 20 years for murder and five years for conspiracy to murder.

Geddes’ nieces, 22-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a minor, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder, were both handed three years’ suspended sentences.

The sixth person, 24-year-old Bryan Shelly, who is believed to be the man who pulled the trigger, is to return to court on June 7, when he will be asked to plead if he shows up with legal representation.

Geddes, who was 36 years old, was killed when a lone gunman entered her room, robbed her of two cell phones and demanded sex. His demand was not met and he opened gunfire, hitting the woman before her six-year-old daughter.