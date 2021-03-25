Corporate Hands | Beautifying the built environment

A group of artists, led by Charl Baker, put the finishing touches on a new mural at the corner of South Camp Road and Harbour Street in downtown Kingston. GraceKennedy Foundation, in partnership with the ICD Group of Companies and Kingston Creative, commissioned the artists to paint the mural to beautify the area and raise awareness about the negative impact of pollution on the Kingston Harbour. The GK Foundation carries out its mandate of nation-building through programmes promoting environmental protection, healthy lifestyles and increasing access to education.