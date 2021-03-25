Corporate Hands | New Fortress Energy donates 10 laptops to UWI engineering students

Professor Dale Webber (fourth left), pro-vice-chancellor and principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI, accepts a donation of 10 laptops from Jacqui Burrel Clarke, director, communications and community relations, New Fortress Energy, on behalf of the Faculty of Engineering recently. The donation is part of the partnership between the university and the energy provider to introduce an LNG Cryogenics Engineering course in the Faculty of Engineering for bachelor of science engineering students. Others in the photo (from left): Sherryahna Jones and Giovanni Buckle, engineering students enrolled in the cryogenics engineering course; Dr Roxanne Stennett-Brown, cryogenics engineering lecturer; Dr Adrian Lawrence, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, UWI; and Terrain Turner and Dervan Miller, engineering students who are currently enrolled in the cryogenics engineering course.