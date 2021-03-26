Firearm seized in west Kingston, man arrested

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm at Race Course Lane, Golden Heights in Kingston West on Thursday

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., a team was conducting a patrol in the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition was removed from his person.

The suspect was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

