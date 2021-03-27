PM pleased with response to weekend curfew

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said he is pleased with the response of Jamaicans so far to the weekend lockdown, which started at noon today. The curfew will be lifted on Monday morning.

Holness, who was addressing the media at the National Arena two hours after the curfew officially started, said he had observed traffic on the road while journeying to the arena, where a mass vaccination of the elderly was being undertaken. However, he said he believed the traffic was as a result of persons trying to get home, or either going to or leaving the airport.

“The response has been good. I’ve seen police at strategic points and they have been fully mobilised,” he said.

The prime minister again defended the decision to implement a lockdown for three consecutive weekends in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19. He acknowledged that he was also experiencing fatigue from dealing with the pandemic, but encouraged Jamaicans to continue to observe the protocols.

“If you want to return to your normal way of living very quickly, get vaccinated,” he urged.

All Jamaicans, except for essential workers, are required to stay off the streets tomorrow. The government has made allowance for places of worship to have 12 persons in the building to facilitate live broadcasts or have services.

“We understand that we are in the holiest period of observation of Christianity and we should do nothing to unnecessarily impair that,” he said.

“Our policemen should be respectful of the rights of our citizens to worship within the law as it stands,” the prime minister said.

