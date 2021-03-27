Update| Second alleged robber in Maidstone incident now in custody

A man, alleged to be one of two men involved in this morning's robbery of a gambling outlet in Maidstone Manchester, has been taken into custody.

He had reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle after being challenged by a licensed firearm holder, who also killed his alleged crony. The incident took place about 8:00 a.m. in the rural community.

A firearm was reportedly recovered from the deceased man, along with a stash of cash.

The Gleaner understands that the man who escaped was turned over to the police by his mother, after he sought refuge at home.

The Cottage Police are investigating.

