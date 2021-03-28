Attorney, William McCalla passes

The Gleaner has been informed that attorney-at-law, William McCalla has died.

He died some time this evening.

He was an attorney with the firm Robinson, Phillips and Whithorne, practising in both St Mary and Kingston. He was also a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St Mary and Notary Public, according to the firm's website.

McCalla was the husband of former Chief Justice Zaila McCalla.

