Four more people die from COVID-19; 480 new cases

Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 570, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

The victims are: a 79 year-old woman from the Corporate Area; a 53 year-old man from St. Catherine; a 73 year-old man from Portland; and a 78 year-old woman from Westmoreland.

One additional death is under investigation.

Four-hundred and seventy-five people are being treated in hospital, 44 of them are critically ill and 55 have moderate symptoms.

There were 480 new confirmed cases of the disease yesterday, bringing the overall case count to 38,227. The increased cases have resulted in a rise in the positivity rate, now at 30.1 per cent.

The number of active cases are 20,200.

The Corporate Area and St Catherine, the nation's most populous parishes, continued to experience the highest case count with both areas recording 123 and 103 new cases each. St Ann had 42, St James 39, St Thomas 29, Portland 28, Trelawny 23, Manchester 21, St Elizabeth 19, Westmoreland 17, Hanover 17, Clarendon 11, and St Mary had nine new cases.

The recovery rate dipped marginally below 45 per cent, with 181 more people recovering, bringing the total recoveries since March 2020 to 17,197.

