Seven to face court in Clarendon for breaching curfew

Seven people are to face court in Clarendon next month for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They were arrested by the Milk River Police in southern Clarendon for disobeying the curfew order, which took effect at noon yesterday.

Those charged are scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

Despite the arrests, the police say there has been general compliance with the curfew, which remains in effect until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow.

"Outside of that, it was generally a very impressive response by citizens. In fact, the cooperation this time was far better than when we started these operations a year ago," head of operations for the Clarendon Police, Superintendent Christopher Phillips told The Gleaner.

"It is an indication that people are more aware of the severity of what we're faced with, and are willing to make the sacrifice for the greater good, so commendations to the people of Clarendon and thanks for that level of corporation, " he added.

Phillips said the police are encouraged by the level of cooperation, and are imploring residents to make similar efforts to assist with tackling crime and violence in the parish.

He said his team will be working assiduously to ensure continued compliance with the ongoing curfew.

"We will continue to monitor and take action where persons fall out of line, so I appeal to our citizens to let us continue to demonstrate that level of obedience and willpower to do what is necessary for us to return to normalcy," said Phillips.

