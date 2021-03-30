334 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica on Monday recorded one COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 587.

The deceased is a 72-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 97.

Meanwhile, there were 334 new cases with ages ranging from 22 days to 91 years, pushing the total to 38,848 with 20,536 being active.

Of the new cases, 127 are men and 207 are women.

In the meantime, there were 140 more recoveries, increasing the total to 17,474.

Some 474 persons are in hospital with 68 being moderately ill and 39 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 25,449 are at home.

