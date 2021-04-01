ENDS pilot being expanded to St James, Kingston this weekend

The Government’s E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) pilot project is to be expanded to Montego Bay, St James and Kingston this weekend.

The project started last weekend in Portmore, St Catherine.

The web-based initiative is designed to enable the quick-service industry to continue operating during the hours of the COVID-19 curfew by facilitating online delivery orders only.

It started with food businesses.

It will now be expanded to include grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Ministry of National Security says it is expected that the online registration portal will facilitate full automation by Wednesday, April 7 and that all businesses operating within pilot parishes will be able to apply for participation.

It sought to assure that the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, quick-service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate.

The Ministry says the registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal’s official website ends.gov.jm.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, is reminding the public to adhere to the islandwide curfew and cautioned that residents should not attempt to go out to businesses registered under the ENDS project but allow it to work as designed.

