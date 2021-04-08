Police crackdown on illegal cooking gas centre in Portmore

Members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are now raiding an illegal cooking gas refilling and distribution centre on Hellshire Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The centre operates from a garage.

A man has been arrested.

He is expected to be charged.

An illegal connection to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) network has also been uncovered at the location.

JPS workmen are now removing the connection.

- Ruddy Mathison

