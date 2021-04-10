Attorney-at-law Paul Beswick passes

The Gleaner understands that well-known attorney-at-law, Captain Paul Beswick has passed.

He passed earlier today. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

Beswick was an attorney with the firm Ballantyne, Beswick and Company.

He was a member of Tivoli Gardens strongman, Christopher 'Dudus' Coke's legal team in 2010.

Earlier this year, he had a spat with Justice Minister Delroy Chuck after he wrote to the minister about the slow pace in the delivery judgments and the processing of court orders.

In response, Chuck had promised to send back the letter for Beswick’s garbage bin.

Beswick was also the husband of Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick.

