Health authorities investigating one suspected COVID vaccine-related death

Health authorities say they are now investigating one suspected COVID vaccine-related death in Jamaica.

At a press conference on Wednesday, they did not provide details.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie described the deceased as a popular individual whose death had been in the news.

At the same time, Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry Dunstan Bryan was insistent that the cause of death had not yet been concluded.

"The government at this point in time has not activated any of its legislative or legal arrangements for compensation," he added in responding to questions.

Meanwhile, Director of Family Health Dr Melody Ennis revealed that four other persons had adverse reactions to the vaccine with one being immobilised for hours experiencing severe muscle pain; and three reporting severe allergic reaction.

Since March, some 135,473 people have received COVID vaccine in Jamaica.

According to Ennis, younger people had the most side effect.

In the meantime, the number of COVID cases, deaths and hospitalisations are decreasing.

But chief epidemiologist Dr Karen Webster Kerr said it would require weeks and months of this trend before normality may be restored.

St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew and St James remain the parishes with the highest number of cases.

However, there are concerns about the number of cases in St Thomas, St Mary and St Ann.

As at Wednesday, Jamaica recorded a total of 692 deaths and 43,054 positive cases with 22,809 active.

