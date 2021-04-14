I’m not worrying about anti-vaxxers – Greene

WESTERN BUREAU:

With what appears to be a runaway success in Jamaica’s recent COVID-19 vaccination drive, Errol Greene, the regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), says he is not concerned with the anti-vaccination movement but prefers to focus on the citizens who want the vaccine.

“Based on what I am personally seeing, and the turnout of people and the requests for the vaccine, I am not too bothered by the anti-vaccine movement,” said Greene. “Yes, you will have that opposition, but if what we have seen over the past few days is anything to go by, I am not bothered by that opposition, because you are always going to have that.

“My priority is to satisfy the demand for vaccines, and then worry about those who do not want it afterwards, because we have more than enough people now who want it and will not be able to get it within the next couple of days. I want to be able to satisfy those people first before I worry about those who might not want it,” added Greene.

The WRHA boss’ dismissal of the anti-vaccination movement, which opposes the use of all vaccines and whose supporters are known as ‘anti-vaxxers’, came days after Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton vowed to keep pushing back against the movement and denounced its members as putting themselves and their loved ones at risk.

RESOUNDING SUCCESS

Greene also hailed the Government’s four-day national drive to distribute 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines, which started last Friday, as a resounding success.

“This drive has been going extremely well. I am in Westmoreland now, and we have to be closing the sites in Westmoreland, plus we are even encouraging those who have appointments for later today to come out earlier so we can use up whatever vaccines we have,” said Greene.

The WRHA, which has responsibility for St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and Trelawny, recorded 5,187 vaccine doses being given out in the region during the four-day exercise up to Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s vaccination blitz was held at the peak of the four-day drive, with health authorities pushing to inoculate an additional 15,000 people after the initial vaccination target was surpassed. Over 75,000 people were reported as having received their first dose of the vaccine up to Sunday evening.