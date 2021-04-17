AmCham Jamaica says increase in domestic violence needs immediate attention

The American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AmCham Jamaica) says the significant increase in domestic violence cases in Jamaica is a major problem which needs immediate and focused attention.

AmCham Jamaica says continued and sustained efforts must be made to reject and condemn all acts of violence against all - men, women, the elderly, and children.

"Violence in any form has no place in our society. But despite our outrage, it continues, and we are still a far way from overcoming this scourge. Each of us has a responsibility to protect women, men, children, the elderly, everyone, among us from violence. We must all play our part by providing support and protection for them by helping to create a safe environment which will allow for them to report any acts of violence committed against them," it said in a statement.

It noted that citizens must continue to work tirelessly to press for the strengthening of legal frameworks and policies that will improve judicial and law enforcement to prevent domestic violence and support development and education.

It added: "We must press for the improvement of services for survivors, while at the same time address the root causes of violence...We need to recognise that protecting our men, women, children, and the elderly is not, and cannot be the sole responsibility of the government."

AmCham Jamaica says it has always been a strong proponent of ending violence against everyone and will continue to support any and every effort to stamp it out.

"We reiterate that ending domestic violence requires more than just platitudes. It requires a firm commitment by all: the government, private sector, civil society, everyone."

