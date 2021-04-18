Man charged in connection with two shooting incidents in Kingston

A 20-year-old labourer has been arrested and charged in relation to two shooting incidents in Kingston earlier this month.

The accused has been identified as Malik Johnson, otherwise called ‘Ralph’ of Spanish Town Road, Kingston.

Johnson has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the first instance and wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the second instance.

In the first incident, reports are that about 9:22 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, the complainant was along Lagos Drive, Kingston 11 when Johnson and another man—both armed with firearms—allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant.

The complainant escaped in a nearby yard.

Johnson was subsequently picked up and charged after an interview session.

In the second incident, reports are that about 7:15 p.m., on Friday, April 9, the complainant went to a shop along Uganda Drive, Kingston 11 to purchase items, when Johnson fired gunshots at him hitting him in the head.

Johnson was again charged after an interview session.

His court date is being finalised.

