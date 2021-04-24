Manhunt on for accused in sexual assault of 12-year-old in Hanover

The Hanover Police and a team from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse are on the hunt for a man who allegedly raped or attempted to rape a 12 year-old girl in the parish.

The mother of the child, who walked in on the incident on Monday, April 19, reported the matter to police.

According to the report received by the police, the child was sent to her grandfather's house to complete her schoolwork online, as the child does not have internet at home. She left her grandfather's house at noon, as per usual, to have lunch at home, but did not arrive there.

When she did not arrive home for lunch, her mother became concerned and called her daughter's cell phone, but did not receive an answer.

She then called the child's grandfather, who reported that the child had left his house for lunch at home. The concerned mother then left her home in search of her daughter.

When the woman reached an undisclosed location, the police say she reported hearing strange sounds coming from an abandoned building. She went to investigate and found her daughter lying on the ground on her back, with her dressed pulled up, her underwear removed, and the accused man, who was naked, between her legs.

The shocked mother called out the name of the accused and raised an alarm. He fled.

Several residents responded to the woman's cries and assisted her to gather the accused man's clothing and other personal belongings, including his cell phone, which they turned over to the police. A report was also made about the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A search for the accused man was subsequently launched by investigators.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.