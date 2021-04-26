Multitasking superwoman

When it comes to multitasking, Pauline Givans, principal of the Victoria Early Childhood Institution, has it down pat.

Givans, who along with her husband owns a four-acre farm, is also a justice of the peace, a mediator and in-between all that remains active in her church.

In an interview with The Gleaner at her farm, Givans said it is all about proper time management and making up one’s mind to get things done.

It is even more difficult for her as her husband is now in Canada on the farm work programme; but Givans said she is holding the fort to the best of her abilities.

“It’s very, very challenging, but I manage. In the morning, I wake up, do my lesson, and then by 9 [a.m.] I am on the farm feeding my rabbits, pigeons, goats, and working the land,” she shared.

Commenting on her need to farm, Givans said she knows having a nine-to-five is good, “but the reality is that you need to eat,” and she also needs something in-between.

“I give my schoolwork 100 per cent, but since COVID-19 I just take the farm on my head even more. Before, I used to come on the farm after classes, like about three in the afternoon, but now, I spend the day on the farm,” she informed.

LOVE OF FARMING

Givans credit her love of farming to her father and grandparents, as she said she grew up watching them. Her father also invited her to come with him when he was going to the farm.

“He was a very well-spoken man and he would say to me, ‘Come and see what you can do, because you don’t know what kind of husband you gonna get’,” she said.

Much as she loves farming, Givans said she had to keep a strong mind and not allow criticisms to get to her, as not everyone supported her teaching and farming full-time.

According to her, some persons are of the opinion that because she has a degree and focusing on teaching, she should have left the farming alone.

“Persons have also said rude things, saying that I am working for my husband to love me, but we have been together for 31 years,” she said, adding that there are times when the comments cut deep, but she is able to shrug them aside and use it as motivation to do even more.

The best thing about farming for Givans is that she doesn’t have to go to the market, as every farm produce she needs, she has it right there on the farm.

“Carrots, bananas, dasheen, yam, chow chow,” she said, reeling off a list of produce available on her farm.

Commenting on life outside of the farm, Givans said she enjoys doing her part in keeping the peace in her community. As for her students, she said that in spite of the challenges they are doing well, this is due in part to their parents, whom she had high praises for.

“We allow the parents to buy the textbook, and the parents are wonderful as they work along with us,” she said.

For other women who have access to idle land, or are relying on handouts, Givans said they should realise how strong they are, and how independent they can be.

“We can make it. I set up at night and do what I have to do, I will do the JP work in the morning, and I feed my animals in the morning and then come on my farm; there is something for everybody to do. There is always something to do,” she said.