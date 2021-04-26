Sex driving women abuse, says senator

Government Senator Dr Saphire Longmore, who is a psychiatrist, posited that at the heart of many of the gender-based violence are issues of sex and sexuality.

She raised the issue as the Senate discussed the viral video, allegedly featuring a member of parliament, in which a woman was been beaten by a male.

George Wright has taken a leave of absence from the House of Representatives and the Jamaica Labour Party, but has not denied or confirmed allegations that he is captured in the video.

“The issue of sex and sexual health is one that the Jamaican society does not like to talk about. It is one that is being practised, and it is being practised in very unhealthy ways. Those unhealthy ways are manifesting in those heinous acts,” she said.

She called for a comprehensive sexual education programme, and warned that delaying confronting the issue will result in worse cases of violence against women.

She said that last week, while on call, there was a case of a seven-year-old who was molested by her grandmother.

Longmore told the Senate, too, that she has had to deal with circumstances in which a 12-year-old female was impregnated by her 17-year-old brother.

“There are times when the issues hit so hard and you have to step back and look at what is the path for a solution that fixes the problem…,” Longmore stated.

The senator said a number of victims oftentimes sympathise with their abusers to the point where they are not capable of acting against their abusers, as she called for mental health intervention.

“We need to focus on helping victims and enabling them to take action when they need to,” Longmore suggested.