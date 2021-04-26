Young Jamaican violinist seeks help to pursue his dreams

It would be a dream come true if 24-year-old Gabriel Walters is afforded the opportunity to pursue a postgraduate degree at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The Excelsior High School alumnus is currently a music educator at Jamaica College and also teaches violin lessons privately.

Walters was introduced to music at the tender age of three, starting out with the piano, as the majority of his family members either played a musical instrument or sang.

“My mother had a violin in her room that I would often go to look at and try to play. She also bought a CD that had Dvorak’s New World Symphony and I listened to it so often as a child. To this day, it is one of my favourite pieces of music,” he pointed out.

At seven years old, he began violin lessons and went on to work with some of Jamaica’s best teachers, including Steven Woodham for 10 years, with whom he did several Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music exams.

Walters said being a violinist in Jamaica also has its challenges, as there are limited opportunities to further one’s education and also to get the violin repaired.

The young violinist says he lives and breathes music and considers the instrument as an extension of himself. He also spends a great deal of time arranging and composing music.

He was also instructed by Peter Ashbourne when he was at The University of the West Indies (UWI), and by Paulette Bellamy. He said his family has been very supportive, as they provided the resources and made sacrifices in his pursuit of music.

DEVELOP AS VIOLINIST

“It was at UWI that I began to develop as a violinist, even though I was studying marine biology at the time. I joined the UWI Classical and Jazz Ensemble, led by Mr Ashbourne, who then gave me performance opportunities around the island. In 2014, I became the first Jamaican to perform with the Orchestra of Americas. I took part in their Caribbean tour of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica on a National Youth Orchestra of Jamaica Scholarship,” he recalled.

In 2017, when he graduated, Walters was invited to perform with L’Orchestre de la Francophonie as a part of their tour of Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and once again, he was the first Jamaican to perform with them.

He said 2019 was the year of his greatest growth as a musician, as he earned a LTCL music diploma with distinction and founded the Accel String Quartet.

The music programme Walters wishes to pursue aligns almost perfectly with what he wants to accomplish musically, as it will develop him as a performer, composer, an educator, and as an entrepreneur.

He admitted that when he received the acceptance letter, he experienced a blend of emotions.

“I was so excited and I also couldn’t believe it, because I knew it was an extremely competitive audition process. I checked my offer letter several times to make sure it was real before telling my friends and family the good news. Then, I felt a little anxious when I saw the tuition costs, and I was wondering how I’d be able to afford this fantastic opportunity,” he told The Gleaner.

RAISE FUNDS

Walters has been accepted to read for a two-year masters degree in violin performance, with the first-year costing upwards of £25,000.

In order to take up the offer, he has to pay tuition fees and have sufficient funds to cover living expenses.

Walters intends to try every avenue possible to finance his studies, including crowdfunding, applying for scholarships, and bursaries, as well as tapping into personal savings, loans and a virtual fundraising concert to cover the relocation costs.

He expressed gratitude to prospective donors who will invest in his education and make the next chapter of his musical story possible.

“I have a deep wish to give back to Jamaica by continuing to fly the flag at the international level and by providing quality instruction to the next generation of Jamaican violinists, in the same way that Mr Woodham, Mr Ashbourne and Mrs Bellamy have done for me. It is my greatest desire that one day this level of training will be accessible locally and more affordable for those who wish to access it,” he said.

