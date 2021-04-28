Advertorial | Video games set in Jamaica

Many music enthusiasts claim that Jamaica is the origin of reggae music. The Antillean-Caribbean Sea surrounds Jamaica. It is popular for its wild beaches and clear water.

The sea appeals to many video game developers, as it is the scenery of some games.

Here are the five top video games that were set in Jamaica:

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Gore Verb in ski's 2007 film Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World's End inspired the creation of this game. Its ambiance, characters, and plot resemble those in the third and second movie of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Jack Sparrow is one of the lead characters in the game. It has enough space for players to move around. You can explore Port Royal, Jamaica, and Tortuga, Haiti while playing Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

scenery, from jackpot slot machines to roulette and blackjack table games, online and mobile players at Spin Casino have access to the best games 24/7/365.

2. Raven's Cry

Raven's Cry was released in 2015 and has 17th-century scenes that occurred in the Caribbean Sea. The action-adventure video game is dark, gloomy, and violent. It involves fighting opponents with your body and weapons. Be wary of partners who might betray you.

Christopher Raven is the protagonist in Raven's Cry. Some pirates killed his parents as they were exploring the New World and Christopher is determined to seek revenge. He chases the pirates while stopping in places like the dreaded Port Royal, Jamaica, and Aztec town in South America. You will start playing at St. Lucia, a

popular hiding place for corsairs and pirates.

3. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The Assassin Creed's sixth chapter was released on 19 November 2013. It has adventures, pirates, and naval battles. Edward faces Spanish and English commercial ships at the Caribbean Sea. He will visit several Caribbean cities including Havana in Cuba, Nassau in The Bahamas, and Kingston in Jamaica. The game intertwines fantasy and historical events in some episodes.

4. Street Fighter Alpha 3

Capcom released Street Fighter Alpha 3 in 1998 and it is part of the Street Fighter Alpha sub-series. The game was launched after Street Fighter III began. It has a larger fighter roster than

that of Street Fighter Alpha 2 and new features like selectable fighting styles (isms). You can play different Street Fighter Alpha 3 versions on Dreamcast, PlayStation Portable, Game Boy

Advance, and Sega Saturn.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops

The game was launched in Europe and the United States in 2010. It is a first-person shooter and the seventh game in the Call of Duty series. Call of Duty: Black Ops occurs in the 1960s in the Cold War. It requires you to complete several missions in places such as Cuba, Hong Kong, Laos, and Kazakhstan.

The Caribbean Sea is a large tropical sea that attracts millions of tourists each year. Its adventurous past inspired game developers to set games like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Raven's Cry, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Call of Duty: Black Ops in Jamaica.

Some games describe the history of Jamaicans and famous

places in the country.

