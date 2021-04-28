'Bad Boy Trevor' fined $130,000 after hosting pool party during COVID lockdown

Popular actor and director Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid, has been fined $130, 000 after pleading guilty to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management, the Noise Abatement and the Spirit License acts.

Reid appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today in connection with a pool party he hosted last year at his at Plantation Drive home in St Andrew.

It happened during curfew hours.

The 50-year-old actor was ordered to pay $100,000 or serve three months in prison for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and $20,000 or three months for breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

Entertainer Kenniel Smith, who was manning a bar at the party was also charged.

He too pleaded guilty to breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and was ordered to pay $50,000 or serve three months in prison.

Both Smith and Reid pleaded guilty to breaching the Spirit Licence Act and were fined $10,000 or three months.

However, they were admonished and discharged for breaching the State of Emergency Act.

The fines were imposed by Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks.

On March 23, 2020, Smith and Reid were arrested and charged after the police raided the actor's premises at 1 a.m and found a party in full swing despite an 8pm curfew and restrictions on public gathering.

According to police, there were 50 people in attendance.

Reid in his defence, told the court that only 20 persons were initially at the party but that more persons started coming to the venue after he turned off the music.

The judge told him that he should not have been keeping a party in the first place because an 8pm curfew had been in place.

Reid then asked the judge for a couple of days to pay the fine but his request was denied.

Crooks told him that he would not be given any time, as he had earlier lied to the court when he said Smith's grandmother had contracted the coronavirus when, in fact, the woman had been dead for five years now.

The judge, however, told him that he will instruct the police to assist them both with a phone call.

