Eight new COVID-19 deaths, 164 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 778.

Those who have died are:

* A 42-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

* An 86-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

* A 92-year-old man from Westmoreland.

* A 56-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 96-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 83-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 61-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

The health ministry says the deaths occurred between February 23 and April 27.

Meanwhile, there were 164 new cases with ages ranging from 89 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 45,578 with 23,409 being active.

Of the new cases, 89 are women and 75 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 41 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 34 and then St James with 18.

A total of 1,353 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.8%.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,059.

Some 204 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and 19 critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 25,764 are at home.

