Fisherman on gun charge gets $300,000 bail

A Kingston fisherman who police say threw away a firearm and ran was on Thursday offered $300,000 bail when he appeared in the Gun Court.

The 41-year-old accused, Christopher Thompson, who is from Greenwich Park, was offered bail by Justice Sonia Wint-Blair on charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after a successful application by his attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt.

While denying the allegations against his client, Hyatt argued that there is no evidence to support the police's claim.

Thompson is scheduled to return to court on June 24.

It is being alleged that about 12:15 a.m. on February, 26, a police team was carrying out an operation in the Greenwich Town community when they observed a man, who was running along a pathway, drop an object.

The man was reportedly chased and held.

According to the police, the team seized a firearm.

Thompson was subsequently arrested and charged.

