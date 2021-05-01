Minor quake recorded in Portland

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that a minor quake hit a section of Portland last night.

The unit says the 3.0 quake occurred about 8:46 and had an epicentre located approximately 10km west of Buff Bay.

It had a focal depth of 17 kilometres and was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew (Havendale) and St Catherine.

