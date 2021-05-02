‘Black Anancy’ turns superhero for her children

Keresha Williams-James has had to overcome many obstacles in her life. As she describes it, she has beaten many odds to get to the place in her life where she can now pen a book, using her struggles as inspiration.

Married with four children, Williams-James recently released The Hidden Scar: Life Is A Journey. And when it comes to scars, she knows all too well about them.

Growing up with her grandparents, Williams-James had to undergo verbal abuse from her grandfather who called her “Black Anancy” because of the colour of her skin.

She felt rejected, and that scarred her for a long time and saw her struggling with self-acceptance and self-esteem.

“To me, to be black was a crime, so I hated myself and felt resentment without knowing who I really was,” she said.

In 2005, at the age of 22, she was raped. That experience left her depressed and wanting to die.

“Everything was an effort. Days went by where I’d lie on my bed looking at the ceiling and couldn’t manage much else,” she recalled.

THE STRUGGLE

By the time she was 30, Williams-James was the mother of four children, with no career, a student loan to repay, and hustling to make ends meet for her family.

Nothing was working out, and she felt stuck.

“I failed literally at everything I tried. There were nights when I couldn’t find food for my children to eat. I cried out to the Lord. This was unbearable and too much for me. My faith grew weaker by the minute. I felt hopeless and helpless. Then one night, my mindset changed, and I got a wake-up call when my eldest son said to me ‘Mommy, will our life always be like this’? Something inside of me snapped,” she shared.

That proved to be the catalyst that changed her poor-me mentality, and with it came the determination to turn her story around with the help of God. Williams-James decided she would no longer stay in her mess as she wanted her children to see a superhero.

Fast forward to 2021, and Williams-James is now a registered midwife, motivational speaker, and a completion-focused Christian life coach who specialises in career/healing coaching.

She is now hoping that when her book is read, readers will feel empowered and be able to walk out of whatever situation that inflicted scars on them.