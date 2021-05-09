COVID-19 positivity rate for tourists returning to US under one per cent - Reader

The COVID-19 positivity rate for tourists returning to the United States from Jamaica is less than one per cent.

This was noted by President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Clifton Reader, during an online forum on May 7.

He pointed out that before a guest can return to the US, he or she must do an antigen test.

According to Reader, from a sample size of almost 100 per cent, the positivity rate has remained less than one per cent.

An antigen test helps to determine whether an individual has developed antibodies against viruses such as COVID-19.

Reader said that the positivity rate of tourists returning to the US is an acknowledgeable effort, as the tourist industry has no reports of transmission of the coronavirus between staff and guests, to date.

He noted that although some employees have contracted the virus, it is seemingly due to a spread from their communities and not as a result of activities in the tourism industry.

Reader said even though it is not mandatory for workers in the tourism industry to be vaccinated, it is heavily encouraged.

The online forum was part of a series organised by the Tourism Linkages Network under the theme 'Tourism Diplomacy – Rebuilding Tourism Safely'.

- JIS News

