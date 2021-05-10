Opposition appoints 18-member junior shadow Cabinet

The Opposition Leader Mark Golding has announced an 18-member junior shadow Cabinet.

It will be chaired by Senator Gabriela Morris, the Opposition's Shadow Minister of Youth.

According to Golding, the appointments are part of the efforts of the People's National Party (PNP) to integrate more young people to positions of influence.

"The Junior Shadow Cabinet presents young leaders with a new opportunity to engage in critical national discussions related to education, health, gender, the economy, national security and other policy areas," said a party spokesperson in a statement Monday.

The 18 junior shadow Cabinet will be responsible for portfolios primarily aligned with those of the Opposition's Shadow Cabinet.

The Opposition says while the junior shadow Cabinet team will act autonomously, it will have a working relationship with the Shadow Cabinet by serving on the task forces related to their portfolio areas.

See full list below:

1. Alex Williams - Finance & Planning

2. Christopher Henry - Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade

3. Thajay Palmer - National Security & Defence

4. Andre Brown - Industry, Investment & Global Logistics

5. Rasheen Roper Robinson - Education & Training

6. Krystal Tomlinson - Labour, Social Security and Gender

7. Shari-Ann Henry -Justice

8. Marlon Campbell - Tourism, Culture & Entertainment

9. Jesse Clarke - Health & Wellness

10. Timothy Thwaites - Transport & Works

11. Akeem Dobson - Housing

12. Paul Blake - Water & Agriculture

13. Kimberly Thompson - Local Government & Community Development

14. Lenroy James - Land, Environment & Climate Change

15. Omar Newell - Commerce, Science & Technology

16. Kedron Allen - Mining & Energy

17. Petrona McLeod - Public Service & Special Abilities

18. Tamesha Skyers - Youth & Sports

