Champs2021 | Points standing (End of day two)

Edwin Allen has taken the lead from St Jago High in the girls' section of the 2021 Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

On the boys' side, Kingston College remains ahead.

Here are the top 10 teams.

Girls (After 13 events)

1. Edwin Allen High - 101

2. St Jago High - 87

3. Hydel High - 82

4. Wolmer's Girls - 42

5. Holmwood Technical High - 21.5

6. St Catherine High - 21

7. Vere Technical High - 16.5

8. Excelsior High - 16.5

9. Rusea's High - 16

10. Alpha Academy - 13.5

Boys (After 7 events)

1. Kingston College - 55

2. St Jago High - 40

3. Calabar High - 37

4. St Elizabeth Technical High - 30

5. Jamaica College - 30

6. Excelsior High - 9

7. St George's College - 7

8. Edwin Allen High - 7

9. Wolmer's Boys - 7

10. Bellefield High - 6

