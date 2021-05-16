17 COVID deaths recorded- includes nine from Manchester

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that 17 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. This has brought the death toll to 860 people since March 2020.

The majority of deaths, mainly of senior citizens, occurred in persons from Manchester, where nine people died. Two were from St James, two from Trelawny and one each was from Portland, Clarendon, St Thomas and the Corporate Area.

The lives lost comprise:

An 80 year-old man from Manchester

An 89 year-old man from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation

A 40 year-old man from Manchester

An 89 year-old man from Manchester

A 64 year-old woman from Manchester

An 83 year-old man from Manchester

An 83 year-old man from Manchester

A 41-year-old man from Manchester

An 81 year-old woman from Manchester

A 72 year-old man from Clarendon

A 71 year-old man from St. James

A 90-year-old woman from St. James

An 80-year-old woman from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation

A 60 year-old woman from Trelawny, whose death was previously being probed

A 65 year-old man from Portland

A 73 year-old man from St. Thomas

A 75 year-old woman from Kingston and St. Andrew

One new death is under investigation, bringing to 134 the number fatalities being probed.

However, the number of new cases remain under 100 and the positivity rate below 20 per cent, as the country recorded 86 new cases at a positivity rate of 12.1 per cent.

There are 181 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 24 of them now critical compared to 18 on Friday. Sixty-two are experiencing moderate symptoms.

St Ann recorded the highest number of new cases of the respiratory disease yesterday, with 21 reported new COVID-19 cases. St Catherine followed with 17 and Clarendon 11. All other parishes recorded single digit numbers of new cases, except for Trelawny where there were no new reported infections.

A total of 111 more people have recovered from the disease, leaving the percentage of those who have recovered to date at just about 49 per cent.

Jamaica has recorded a total of 47,319 infections since March 2020. There are currently 22,986 active cases.

