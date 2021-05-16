Explosion at propane station kills two in Haiti; several others, including children, injured

Haitian authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to an explosion at a propane gas station in the community of Delmas, on the outskirts of the capital Port-Au-Prince, late yesterday.

According to police reports, the neighborhood's streets are often busy with pedestrian traffic. At least two people were killed and several others, including children, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Several houses were also damaged by fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

